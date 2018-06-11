See All Interventional Cardiologists in Bowling Green, KY
Dr. Jerry Roy, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jerry Roy, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Sint Eustatius and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.

Dr. Roy works at Graves Gilbert Clinic in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Graves Gilbert Clinic
    201 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 (270) 780-5236

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  The Medical Center At Bowling Green
  Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Cardiomegaly
Congenital Heart Defects
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Mitral Valve Disease
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Hypotension
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Stenosis
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioversion, Elective
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Dizziness
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nuclear Stress Testing
Osteoarthritis
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Polyneuropathy
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Treadmill Stress Test
Unstable Angina
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Valve Surgery
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bedwetting
Blepharitis
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Interventions
Dehydration
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Ebstein's Anomaly
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Impella Device
Indigestion
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Long QT Syndrome
Malnutrition
Mitral Valve Surgery
Muscle Spasm
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Pap Smear
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Peripheral Vascular Intervention
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Proteinuria
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Raynaud's Disease
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis
Tetralogy of Fallot
Thoracentesis
Thrombolysis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tricuspid Valve Surgery
Urinary Stones
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Venous Insufficiency
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    Aetna
    Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Jun 11, 2018
    Dr. Roy takes the time to answer questions and explain your diagnosis so you can understand it!
    Vickie Weaver in Bowling Green , KY — Jun 11, 2018
    About Dr. Jerry Roy, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487826814
    Education & Certifications

    • West Virginia University Hospitals-Ruby Memorial
    • University Of Sint Eustatius
    • Arizona State University
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerry Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roy works at Graves Gilbert Clinic in Bowling Green, KY. View the full address on Dr. Roy’s profile.

    Dr. Roy has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

