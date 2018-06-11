Dr. Jerry Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Roy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jerry Roy, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Sint Eustatius and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.
Dr. Roy works at
Graves Gilbert Clinic201 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 780-5236
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Roy takes the time to answer questions and explain your diagnosis so you can understand it!
- Interventional Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1487826814
- West Virginia University Hospitals-Ruby Memorial
- University Of Sint Eustatius
- Arizona State University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roy works at
Dr. Roy has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.