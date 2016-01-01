Overview

Dr. Jerry Rouse, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They completed their residency with UTHSH



Dr. Rouse works at Jerry Rouse, MD in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.