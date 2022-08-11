Dr. Pudusseri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerry Pudusseri, DO
Overview
Dr. Jerry Pudusseri, DO is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Touro College and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pudusseri works at
Locations
Lourdes Cardiology169 Riverside Dr, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 798-7100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Spent time with me and asked questions to get and know me. Showed he cared and was concerned.
About Dr. Jerry Pudusseri, DO
- Hospital Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Touro College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pudusseri accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pudusseri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pudusseri works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pudusseri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pudusseri.
