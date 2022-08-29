Dr. Jerry Pruitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pruitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Pruitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerry Pruitt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.
Dr. Pruitt works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
-
2
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4588
-
3
Au Medical Center Clinics1447 Harper St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4581
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pruitt?
Dr. Pruitt is the best neurologist. He’s kind and compassionate. He’s very knowledgeable and an expert in his field. He takes the time to answer all questions and explains in a friendly common sense way. We’d be lost without Dr. Pruitt. He’s an angel and is constantly researching and teaching new breakthrough medical information. Very impressive!
About Dr. Jerry Pruitt, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1316047871
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pruitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pruitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pruitt works at
Dr. Pruitt has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pruitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pruitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pruitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pruitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pruitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.