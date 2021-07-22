Dr. Jerry Pratt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Pratt, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Pratt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital.
Dr. Pratt works at
Locations
-
1
Borgess Cardiothoracic Surgery1722 Shaffer St Ste 2, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 343-1555
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pratt?
Excellent o POL atient care
About Dr. Jerry Pratt, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1639145634
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wilford Hall Mc
- Wilford Hall Mc
- Medical College Of Virginia
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pratt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pratt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pratt works at
Dr. Pratt has seen patients for Lobectomy, Open, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Maze Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pratt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pratt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pratt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.