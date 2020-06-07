See All Plastic Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Jerry Popham, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jerry Popham, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (43)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jerry Popham, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Popham works at Park Avenue OculoPlastic Surgeons in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion, Visual Field Defects and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Park Avenue OculoPlastic Surgeons
    1800 N Emerson St Ste 200, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 468-8844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Entropion
Visual Field Defects
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Visual Field Defects
Ectropion of Eyelid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Entropion Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Popham?

    Jun 07, 2020
    I had to have surgery done right away to remove a tumor that was pressing on my eye and causing leakage in and around my eye. He is very professional and took time out right before the surgery to ensure I didn't have any more questions and that I was comfortable. Great doctor and surgeon. Surgery went quickly and smoothly.
    ML — Jun 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jerry Popham, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jerry Popham, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Popham to family and friends

    Dr. Popham's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Popham

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jerry Popham, MD.

    About Dr. Jerry Popham, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588661920
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Texas A&M, Scott & White Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Illinois School Of Medicine, Weiss Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Dakota / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerry Popham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Popham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Popham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Popham works at Park Avenue OculoPlastic Surgeons in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Popham’s profile.

    Dr. Popham has seen patients for Entropion, Visual Field Defects and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Popham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jerry Popham, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.