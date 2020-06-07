Overview

Dr. Jerry Popham, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Popham works at Park Avenue OculoPlastic Surgeons in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion, Visual Field Defects and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.