Dr. Jerry Popham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Popham, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Popham, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Popham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Park Avenue OculoPlastic Surgeons1800 N Emerson St Ste 200, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 468-8844
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Popham?
I had to have surgery done right away to remove a tumor that was pressing on my eye and causing leakage in and around my eye. He is very professional and took time out right before the surgery to ensure I didn't have any more questions and that I was comfortable. Great doctor and surgeon. Surgery went quickly and smoothly.
About Dr. Jerry Popham, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1588661920
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Texas A&M, Scott & White Hospital
- University Of Illinois School Of Medicine, Weiss Hospital
- Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popham works at
Dr. Popham has seen patients for Entropion, Visual Field Defects and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Popham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.