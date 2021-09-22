Dr. Jerry Ninia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ninia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Ninia, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Ninia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Locations
Island OB/GYN Center4 Roosevelt Ave, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 331-0500
Varicose Vein Center405 E Main St, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 474-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr. Ninias office for 15 years, mostly seeing the NP Cecilia and PA Stacey. Both of these ladies are amazing, compassionate, understanding and make the dreaded annual exam a breeze. Both take the time to listen to every concern and follow up thoroughly. I highly recommend both.
About Dr. Jerry Ninia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Co MC
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
