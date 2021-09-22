Overview

Dr. Jerry Ninia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Ninia works at Island OB/GYN Center in Port Jefferson Station, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.