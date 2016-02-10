See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Cleveland, TN
Dr. Jerry Newman Jr, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
1.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jerry Newman Jr, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They completed their residency with University Fl/shands Hospital

Dr. Newman Jr works at Robert Stetson MD PLLC in Cleveland, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Psychiatric Center
    1723 MOUNT VERNON DR NW, Cleveland, TN 37311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 473-2633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
  • Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Jerry Newman Jr, MD

    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerry Newman Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newman Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newman Jr works at Robert Stetson MD PLLC in Cleveland, TN. View the full address on Dr. Newman Jr’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman Jr.

    Primary Care
