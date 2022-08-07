See All Ophthalmologists in Manchester, CT
Dr. Jerry Neuwirth, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jerry Neuwirth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Neuwirth works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Manchester, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kids Station Pediatrics
    191 Main St Ste 101, Manchester, CT 06042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 646-7704
  2. 2
    Retina Consultants, P.C.
    85 Seymour St Ste 822, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 525-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetes Type 1
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetes Type 1

Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jerry Neuwirth, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992702526
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Residency
    • Harkness Eye Inst/Colum-Pre|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerry Neuwirth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neuwirth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neuwirth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neuwirth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neuwirth has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neuwirth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Neuwirth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neuwirth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neuwirth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neuwirth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

