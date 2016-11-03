Overview

Dr. Jerry Mutua, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from ARISTOTELIAN UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Bernard Hospital.



Dr. Mutua works at Women's Wellness Clinic in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.