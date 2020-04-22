Dr. Jerry Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
Jerry W Miller1330 E Yandell Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7623
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Miller at least 10 visits and he's an excellent cardiologist. He's one of the most thorough doctors I've ever seen in 30 plus years. He takes his time with patients and addresses all of your concerns. The only complaint is one of his office staff members has an attitude problem and can be quite rude to patients, I've seen it twice. Sometimes the wait is longer than 40 minutes but he spends more time with you than most physicians and it's time worth waiting.
About Dr. Jerry Miller, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1811936511
Education & Certifications
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.