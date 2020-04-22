See All Cardiologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Jerry Miller, MD

Cardiology
3 (17)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Jerry Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER

Dr. Miller works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Jerry W Miller
    Jerry W Miller
1330 E Yandell Dr, El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 505-7623

  Del Sol Medical Center
  Las Palmas Medical Center
  Sierra Medical Center
  The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
  University Medical Center of El Paso

Heart Palpitations
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hyperlipidemia
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    MultiPlan
    National Elevator
    UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 22, 2020
    I've seen Dr. Miller at least 10 visits and he's an excellent cardiologist. He's one of the most thorough doctors I've ever seen in 30 plus years. He takes his time with patients and addresses all of your concerns. The only complaint is one of his office staff members has an attitude problem and can be quite rude to patients, I've seen it twice. Sometimes the wait is longer than 40 minutes but he spends more time with you than most physicians and it's time worth waiting.
    Katie S — Apr 22, 2020
    Cardiology
    English
    1811936511
    BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Tripler Army Medical Center
    Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
