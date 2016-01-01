Dr. Jerry Mercado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Mercado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerry Mercado, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Mercado works at
Locations
Pediatrix Medical Group2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 304, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 642-6551
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jerry Mercado, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1023296548
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
