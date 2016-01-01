See All Pediatricians in San Jose, CA
Pediatrics
29 years of experience

Dr. Jerry Mercado, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Mercado works at Pediatrix Medical Group in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Pediatrix Medical Group
    Pediatrix Medical Group
2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 304, San Jose, CA 95124
(408) 642-6551

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bacterial Sepsis
Bedwetting
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Down Syndrome
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Excessive Sweating
Fungal Nail Infection
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lice
Limb Pain
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Polyuria
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Separation Anxiety
Urinary Incontinence
Viral Enteritis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Pediatrics
    29 years of experience
    English
    • 1023296548
    FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
