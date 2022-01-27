Dr. McDaniel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerry McDaniel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry McDaniel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. McDaniel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Jerry H. Mcdaniel MD Inc.375 Glensprings Dr Ste 410, Cincinnati, OH 45246 Directions (513) 851-6500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDaniel?
You will never find a better pediatrician than Dr. Jerry McDaniel. He cared for my birth children, my adopted children with special needs, and many of my grandchildren. We miss him and his wonderful staff!
About Dr. Jerry McDaniel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1750374849
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDaniel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDaniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDaniel works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McDaniel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDaniel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDaniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDaniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.