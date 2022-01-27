See All Pediatricians in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Jerry McDaniel, MD

Pediatrics
4 (13)
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jerry McDaniel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Dr. McDaniel works at JERRY H MC DANIEL INC in Cincinnati, OH.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Jerry H. Mcdaniel MD Inc.
    375 Glensprings Dr Ste 410, Cincinnati, OH 45246 (513) 851-6500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Administrative Physical
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Administrative Physical

Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Administrative Physical
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fever
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Headache
Hives
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Ringworm
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Warts
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 27, 2022
    You will never find a better pediatrician than Dr. Jerry McDaniel. He cared for my birth children, my adopted children with special needs, and many of my grandchildren. We miss him and his wonderful staff!
    Mildred Huckleberry — Jan 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jerry McDaniel, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1750374849
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McDaniel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDaniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. McDaniel works at JERRY H MC DANIEL INC in Cincinnati, OH.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. McDaniel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDaniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDaniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

