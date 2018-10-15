Dr. Jerry Mayes, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Mayes, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Mayes, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Mayes works at
Locations
-
1
Smart Dental of Lexington2600 Nicholasville Rd Ste 120, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 354-3026
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayes?
I've been going to London Dental for over 20 years, and I've never been disappointed with their care, the environment, or the friendliness of the staff.
About Dr. Jerry Mayes, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1194855866
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayes accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mayes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayes works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.