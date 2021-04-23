Dr. Jerry Matkins Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matkins Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Matkins Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Matkins Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Locations
Eastover Obstetrics and Gynecology1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 450, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 446-7875
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 446-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Matkins since I was a terrified teenager with an irregular period in 2011-2012. I am now 26 (thankfully with a regular period and regular birth control, all thanks to him) and see him every May for my annual. His friendly demeanor, bedside manner, and knowledge of his area of expertise has made him my favorite doctor ever besides my old pediatrician. He has always been more than willing to answer all of my questions, give extra details, and offer multiple solutions/possibilities for any issue like birth control for example. He is my primary care physician as well because I trust and like him so much. He always makes sure to have a female nurse in the room and the "Worst Part" (y'all already know I'm talkin' speculum) lasts 20 seconds tops every single time. He is incredibly kind and courteous and you can just tell he wants to help people live healthy lives to their fullest. Absolutely amazing man, cannot recommend him enough.
About Dr. Jerry Matkins Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
