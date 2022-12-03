Dr. Jerry Marlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Marlin, MD
Dr. Jerry Marlin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Marlin works at
TexomaCare - Neurosurgery5012 S US Highway 75 Ste 240, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 416-6460
Hospital Affiliations
- Texoma Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Marlin did surgery on me this past week and it has been a God send for sure. I can't thank he and his staff enough.
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1346300993
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Marlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Marlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marlin.
