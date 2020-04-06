Dr. Maliot has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerry Maliot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerry Maliot, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in North Port, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / EAU CLAIRE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
North Port Health Center Pharmacy6950 Outreach Way, North Port, FL 34287 Directions (941) 861-3820
2
Sarasota County Health Dept2200 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 861-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The Best Doctor!!
About Dr. Jerry Maliot, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1467764506
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / EAU CLAIRE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maliot accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maliot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Maliot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maliot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maliot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maliot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.