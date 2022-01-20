Overview

Dr. Jerry Lucas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. Lucas works at James A Carr MD in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.