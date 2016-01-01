Overview

Dr. Jerry Lubliner, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Lubliner works at New York Orthopaedic/Sprts Medc in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.