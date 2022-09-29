Overview

Dr. Jerry Light, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bedford, TX. They completed their residency with Tulane Affil Hosps



Dr. Light works at Texas Health Heart And Vascular Specialists in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.