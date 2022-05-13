Overview

Dr. Jerry Leventhal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.



Dr. Leventhal works at Sunshine Family Healthcare in Palm Coast, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.