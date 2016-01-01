Overview

Dr. Jerry Lai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wappingers Falls, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Northern Westchester Hospital.



Dr. Lai works at Rye Eye Associates in Wappingers Falls, NY with other offices in Sunnyvale, CA, Stamford, CT and Rye, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.