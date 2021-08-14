See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Jerry Labson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jerry Labson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jerry Labson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Labson works at Sutter Capitol Pavilion Outpatient Surgery Center in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Shea, MD
Dr. Michael Shea, MD
6 (18)
View Profile
Amanda Tirpack, PA
Amanda Tirpack, PA
10 (1)
View Profile
Daniel Boyle, PA-C
Daniel Boyle, PA-C
10 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Capitol Pavilion Outpatient Surgery Center
    2725 Capitol Ave Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 262-9440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Labson?

    Aug 14, 2021
    Dr. Labson performed my total left hip replacement surgery on June 4, 2018. I am 100% better and am so grateful to have Dr. Labson as my orthopedic surgeon. Dr. Labson is very clean, polite, thoughtful and professional in his interaction with patients. I was very scared in the beginning, and Dr. Labson was very patient with me throughout the process of trying PT, seeing if there were other options and finally, realizing I really did need to have my hip replaced in order to maintain a quality lifestyle without pain. Post-surgery, Dr. Labson came right away to my bedside to make sure I was well. He checked on me the next morning as well, and after going home, I maintained a schedule to see Dr. Labson and continued PT. I have complete trust in Dr. Jerry Labson.
    Susan Cone — Aug 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jerry Labson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jerry Labson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Labson to family and friends

    Dr. Labson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Labson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jerry Labson, MD.

    About Dr. Jerry Labson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346231644
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California, San Diego
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • David Grant Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St. Louis University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerry Labson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Labson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Labson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Labson works at Sutter Capitol Pavilion Outpatient Surgery Center in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Labson’s profile.

    Dr. Labson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Labson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jerry Labson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.