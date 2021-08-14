Dr. Jerry Labson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Labson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Labson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Labson works at
Locations
-
1
Sutter Capitol Pavilion Outpatient Surgery Center2725 Capitol Ave Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 262-9440
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Labson performed my total left hip replacement surgery on June 4, 2018. I am 100% better and am so grateful to have Dr. Labson as my orthopedic surgeon. Dr. Labson is very clean, polite, thoughtful and professional in his interaction with patients. I was very scared in the beginning, and Dr. Labson was very patient with me throughout the process of trying PT, seeing if there were other options and finally, realizing I really did need to have my hip replaced in order to maintain a quality lifestyle without pain. Post-surgery, Dr. Labson came right away to my bedside to make sure I was well. He checked on me the next morning as well, and after going home, I maintained a schedule to see Dr. Labson and continued PT. I have complete trust in Dr. Jerry Labson.
About Dr. Jerry Labson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1346231644
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- David Grant Medical Center
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
