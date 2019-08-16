Dr. Jerry Kantor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kantor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Kantor, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Kantor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch.
Dr. Kantor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jerry S Kantor MD & Associates3949 Evans Ave Ste 203, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 936-3202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kantor?
Recommend Dr Kantor highly. Very knowledgeable in many fields. Has improved my life.
About Dr. Jerry Kantor, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1184745705
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hospital Cornell Med Center
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kantor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kantor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kantor works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kantor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kantor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kantor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kantor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.