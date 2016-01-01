Overview

Dr. Jerry Jurado, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Hoboken University Medical Center, Palisades Medical Center, Saint Michael's Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Jurado works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Union City, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ and Jersey City, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.