Dr. Jerry Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Locations
Jerry L Johnson MD, Lufkin, TX503 S John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 634-6636Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
His nurses call back the same day you call and leave a message. I really appreciate that. Dr. Johnson is very attentive and caring of his patients. I had an emergency surgery and he never left me. He’s off at 12pm on Friday’s and he stayed with me and came back on Saturday, another off day to check on me. The doctor on call could’ve covered for him but he took care of me. I’m grateful for him and God pleasebless his life.
About Dr. Jerry Johnson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Cervicitis, Uterine Fibroids and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
