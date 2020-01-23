Overview

Dr. Jerry Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Jerry L Johnson MD, Lufkin, TX in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Uterine Fibroids and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.