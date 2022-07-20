Overview

Dr. Jerry Jefson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .



Dr. Jefson works at Lafayette Surgical Clinic in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.