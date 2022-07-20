Dr. Jerry Jefson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jefson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Jefson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Jefson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Locations
Unity Surgical Center1345 Unity Pl Ste 235, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 446-5065
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had an emergency appendectomy performed and had zero issues pre and postop under the care of this physician. Very thankful that exceptional physicians are available for emergency referrals and care.
About Dr. Jerry Jefson, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Campus
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
Unity Surgical Center
