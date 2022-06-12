Overview

Dr. Jerry Jacobs, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bravera Health Brooksville and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.



Dr. Jacobs works at Hca Florida Oak Hill Family Care - Cortez in Brooksville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.