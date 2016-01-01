Dr. Jerry Izu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Izu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Izu, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Izu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Locations
Jerry Izu Medical PC27871 Smyth Dr Ste 102, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 259-1781
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jerry Izu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1407928039
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Med Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Izu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Izu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Izu speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Izu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izu.
