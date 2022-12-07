Overview

Dr. Jerry Ipe, DO is a Pulmonologist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Ipe works at NYU Langone Island Pulmonary Associates in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.