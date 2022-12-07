Dr. Jerry Ipe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ipe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Ipe, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerry Ipe, DO is a Pulmonologist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
NYU Langone Island Pulmonary Associates4271 Hempstead Tpke Ste 1, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 758-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ipe was gentle, non alarming, and extremely informative. His PA (I believe her name is Jackie) was just as wonderful, kind and informative. My mother and I were so happy with our visit, even though she was VERY nervous before hand. We HIGHLY recommend Dr. Ipe. He was absolutely wonderful.
About Dr. Jerry Ipe, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ipe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ipe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ipe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ipe has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ipe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ipe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ipe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ipe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ipe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.