Dr. Jerry Hunsaker Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Hunsaker Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Texas Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Jerry D Hunsaker MD4707 Everhart Rd Ste 106, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 854-7505
Hospital Affiliations
- South Texas Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding!!
About Dr. Jerry Hunsaker Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Hunsaker Jr works at
