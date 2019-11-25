Overview

Dr. Jerry Hunsaker Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Texas Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Hunsaker Jr works at Jerry D Hunsaker MD in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.