Dr. Jerry Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Huang, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Huang, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Huang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
General Surgery Clinic at Eastside Specialty Center3100 NORTHUP WAY, Bellevue, WA 98004 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Foot & Ankle Center at UW Medical Center - Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
Elbow fracture, arthroplasty surgery. First one was not right, got revision done and it is now feeling great.
About Dr. Jerry Huang, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1083733943
Education & Certifications
- Ao Trauma and Upper Extremity
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Huang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.