Overview

Dr. Jerry Huang, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Huang works at General Surgery at Eastside Specialty Center in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

