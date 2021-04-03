See All Hand Surgeons in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Jerry Huang, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3 (26)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jerry Huang, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Huang works at General Surgery at Eastside Specialty Center in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    General Surgery Clinic at Eastside Specialty Center
    3100 NORTHUP WAY, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Foot & Ankle Center at UW Medical Center - Roosevelt
    4245 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Harborview Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(12)
Apr 03, 2021
Elbow fracture, arthroplasty surgery. First one was not right, got revision done and it is now feeling great.
Apr 03, 2021
About Dr. Jerry Huang, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese and Mandarin
NPI Number
  • 1083733943
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Ao Trauma and Upper Extremity
Residency
  • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Board Certifications
  • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jerry Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Huang has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

