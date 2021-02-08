Dr. Jerry Hedrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Hedrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerry Hedrick, MD is a Dermatologist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Dr. Hedrick works at
Locations
Suncoast Skin Solutions Inc500 Vonderburg Dr Ste 115W, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 977-1024Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Adventhealth Medical Group Family13007 Summerfield Square Dr, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 685-0306
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hedrick has been my dermatologist for many years. He discovered cancer on my face that had been overlooked by others. Dr. Hedrick saved part of my face as another doctor told me if it had not been discovered then we would have been looking at removal of a large part of my check. He has treated me for a number of basal cell carcinomas in addition to the rarer more complicated one shown above. He subsequently cared for a number of my family members as well as friends I have referred. A doctor friend of mine goes there as well.
About Dr. Jerry Hedrick, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1164457412
Education & Certifications
- USPHS Hosp
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hedrick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hedrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hedrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hedrick has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hedrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hedrick, there are benefits to both methods.