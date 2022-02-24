Dr. Jerry Hadrych, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadrych is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Hadrych, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jerry Hadrych, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.
Dr. Hadrych works at
Locations
-
1
Morgantown Foot & Ankle Center3280 University Ave Ste 3, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 599-3338
-
2
Mon Health Medical Center1200 J D Anderson Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 599-3338Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Mon Health Wound Center3000 Mon Health Medical Park Dr Ste 3201, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 285-1460
- 4 603 Alta Vista Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554 Directions (304) 333-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Mon Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hadrych?
Jerry Hadrych is a diamond in the rough. First, he is one of the first doctors (maybe only) that I have meet that can say, “I don’t know.” He has an easy going demeanor, listens, cares, likes old people, gentle, knows the foot, smart and kind. He’s the best in Morgantown.
About Dr. Jerry Hadrych, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1124010459
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hadrych has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hadrych accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hadrych has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hadrych works at
Dr. Hadrych has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hadrych on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadrych. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadrych.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadrych, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadrych appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.