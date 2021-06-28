Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerry Greenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerry Greenberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center and Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Locations
1
Carondelet Medical Group Central630 N Alvernon Way Ste 251, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 322-8460Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Carondelet Medical Group - St. Joseph's Plaza6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 155, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 849-8900
3
Arizona Institute of Urology1100 N EL DORADO PL, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 202-3606
Hospital Affiliations
- Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- TPA
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
New patient , easy to talk to , has his knowledge together
About Dr. Jerry Greenberg, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780643015
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greenberg speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.