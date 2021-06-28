See All Urologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Jerry Greenberg, MD

Urology
4.6 (28)
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jerry Greenberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center and Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Greenberg works at Carondelet Medical Group Central in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carondelet Medical Group Central
    630 N Alvernon Way Ste 251, Tucson, AZ 85711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 322-8460
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Carondelet Medical Group - St. Joseph's Plaza
    6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 155, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 849-8900
  3. 3
    Arizona Institute of Urology
    1100 N EL DORADO PL, Tucson, AZ 85715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 202-3606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 28, 2021
    New patient , easy to talk to , has his knowledge together
    — Jun 28, 2021
    About Dr. Jerry Greenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780643015
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
    Undergraduate School

    Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg works at Carondelet Medical Group Central in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Greenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

