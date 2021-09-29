See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Jerry Foltz II, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jerry Foltz II, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.

Dr. Foltz II works at Florida Pain Physicians in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Saint Augustine, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Pain Physicians
    4796 Hodges Blvd Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 449-7246
  2. 2
    First Coast Pain
    105 Whitehall Dr Ste 115, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 800-7246
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Northside
    2386 Dunn Ave Ste 111, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 449-7246
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jerry Foltz II, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    NPI Number
    • 1144290677
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerry Foltz II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foltz II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foltz II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foltz II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Foltz II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foltz II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foltz II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foltz II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

