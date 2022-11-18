See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Milford, CT
Dr. Jerry Ferrentino, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jerry Ferrentino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Ferrentino works at Womens Health Care of Milford in Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Milford Office
    140 Clark St, Milford, CT 06460 (203) 693-3777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 18, 2022
    Excellent doctor, I always felt comfortable with Dr. Ferrentino. He was helpful, understanding and took the time to answer any questions. I was sad to hear he retired and I have not found a new doctor yet. The office and staff were friendly and helpful always.
    About Dr. Jerry Ferrentino, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerry Ferrentino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrentino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferrentino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferrentino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferrentino works at Womens Health Care of Milford in Milford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Ferrentino’s profile.

    Dr. Ferrentino has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferrentino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrentino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrentino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrentino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrentino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

