Dr. Jerry Estep, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estep is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Estep, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerry Estep, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX.
Dr. Estep works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 442-8278Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Estep?
I have my husbands life in his hands, and I'm good with that. What better review can you give a Doctor.
About Dr. Jerry Estep, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1336343847
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- Baylor University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Estep has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estep accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estep has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estep works at
Dr. Estep has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Estep on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Estep. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estep.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estep, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estep appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.