Overview

Dr. Jerry Ellstein, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Ellstein works at Long Island Hand Center in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

