Dr. Jerry Ellstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Ellstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerry Ellstein, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Ellstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Long Island Hand Center166 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 427-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ellstein?
Always supportive and fully explains procedures and likely outcomes. Professional and caring Dr.
About Dr. Jerry Ellstein, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366480675
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincent's Hospital
- SUNY Stonybrook
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellstein works at
Dr. Ellstein has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ellstein speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.