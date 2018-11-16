Dr. Jerry Ellis, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Ellis, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jerry Ellis, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Midlothian, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&amp;M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry|Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry.
Locations
Dr. Jerry R. Ellis404 W MAIN ST, Midlothian, TX 76065 Directions (972) 775-2345
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experiences at this office are always positive. I have complete trust in the staff. I would give a recommendation to friends to use Dr. Ellis & his staff for their dental needs.
About Dr. Jerry Ellis, DDS
- Dentistry
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&amp;amp;M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry|Texas A&amp;M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
