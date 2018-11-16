Overview

Dr. Jerry Ellis, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Midlothian, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&amp;M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry|Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry.



Dr. Ellis works at Dr. Jerry R. Ellis in Midlothian, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.