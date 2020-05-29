See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Internal Medicine
Overview

Dr. Jerry Davis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Dr. Davis works at Dallas Internal Medicine in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Dallas Internal Medicine Associates
    221 W Colorado Blvd Ste 730, Dallas, TX 75208 (214) 941-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Methodist Charlton Medical Center
  Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Migraine
Overweight
Pollen Allergy
Migraine
Overweight

Pollen Allergy
Migraine
Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 29, 2020
    Excellent, proactive care. Dr. Davis has served as internist for my husband & myself for over 20 years. He's a very knowledgeable, thorough physician. While quite healthy, my husband was born with a heart defect. A few years ago, Dr. Davis detected a slight issue during my husband's annual physical & got him in to see a specialist the next day. We found out my husband needed major heart surgery & it went very well. Dr. Davis also monitored my weight increase over a few years & helped me address the issue. Most recently, he's helped me with some menopause issues. Highly recommend Dr. Jerry Davis.
    About Dr. Jerry Davis, MD

    Education & Certifications

    BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerry Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis works at Dallas Internal Medicine in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Davis’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

