Dr. Jerry Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- TX
- Dallas
- Dr. Jerry Davis, MD
Dr. Jerry Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Davis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
-
1
Dallas Internal Medicine Associates221 W Colorado Blvd Ste 730, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 941-5200
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Folliculitis
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
Excellent, proactive care. Dr. Davis has served as internist for my husband & myself for over 20 years. He's a very knowledgeable, thorough physician. While quite healthy, my husband was born with a heart defect. A few years ago, Dr. Davis detected a slight issue during my husband's annual physical & got him in to see a specialist the next day. We found out my husband needed major heart surgery & it went very well. Dr. Davis also monitored my weight increase over a few years & helped me address the issue. Most recently, he's helped me with some menopause issues. Highly recommend Dr. Jerry Davis.
About Dr. Jerry Davis, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1972521318
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.