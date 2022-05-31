Dr. Jerry Darm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Darm, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Darm, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Locations
Aesthetic Medicine Spa and Clinic4800 Meadows Rd Ste 100, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Directions (503) 697-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
i am very happy with this facility. I had lipo done on my flanks and thighs. I have had lipo done a few times so I know a good provider. The staff was very nice and helpful. The dr was really what made the process go well. She was extremely friendly and we talked about cellulite on both of us. She really made me feel comfortable. The surgery was a little painful but they gave me laughing gas to help with the pain. I have also met dr darm and he is very sweet. I am glad I found them. MJ
About Dr. Jerry Darm, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1134337314
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darm accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
179 patients have reviewed Dr. Darm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darm.
