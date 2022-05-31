Overview

Dr. Jerry Darm, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Darm works at Aesthetic Medicine Spa and Clinic in Lake Oswego, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.