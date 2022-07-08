Overview

Dr. Jerry Dancik, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Dancik works at Renal Redux in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Lake Orion, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Anemia and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.