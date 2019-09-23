Overview

Dr. Jerry Crook II, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Crook II works at UNIVERSITY CARDIOLOGY in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Sevierville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.