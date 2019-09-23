Dr. Crook II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerry Crook II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerry Crook II, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Crook II works at
Locations
1
Univ. Health System Inc.1940 Alcoa Hwy Ste E310, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 544-2800
- 2 1130 Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 446-3125
3
University of Tennessee Medical Center1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 544-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very energetic, knowledgeable, informative, with a understandable assessment of diagnosis and prognosis. Left feeling very good after my appointment
About Dr. Jerry Crook II, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1740316959
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crook II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crook II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crook II has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crook II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Crook II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crook II.
