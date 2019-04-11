Dr. Jerry Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Cooper, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Cooper, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital.
Locations
Rencher Family Practice PA2610 CHANNING WAY, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 523-2928
Eastern Idaho Foot Clinic2565 Channing Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 523-2928
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr and quick appointment times
About Dr. Jerry Cooper, MD
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1942299151
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
