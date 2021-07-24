Overview

Dr. Jerry Clements, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.



Dr. Clements works at Village Family Practice in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.