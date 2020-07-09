Dr. Jerry Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Chow, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Chow, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA / FACULTY OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger Release and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 15300 West Ave Ste 310, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 349-3388
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended to Dr.Chow by my dentist when I explained to her that I wanted a mole removed on my face. Dr.Chow got the job done. Fast and made it no big deal after going to doctors in the past who said it could never be done. He made it happen.
About Dr. Jerry Chow, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Chinese
- 1508831660
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA / FACULTY OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
