Dr. Jerry Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerry Chang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mount Sinai South Nassau, Nassau University Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Locations
Long Island Plastic Surgical Group999 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 504-3014Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Long Island Plastic Surgical Group13620 38th Ave Ste 5E, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (347) 738-0225
Long Island Plastic Surgical Group2200 Northern Blvd Ste 201, Greenvale, NY 11548 Directions (516) 439-5500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Nassau University Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
Had a rhinoplasty completed by Dr. Chang and I could not have asked for a better experience. From the first consultation to the surgery he communicated perfectly and the results were exactly what I expected. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a great outcome and a professional doctor.
About Dr. Jerry Chang, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Medical School
- Yale University
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
