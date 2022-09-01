Overview

Dr. Jerry Burns, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Unity Health- White County Medical Center.



Dr. Burns works at Crossroads For Women in Searcy, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.