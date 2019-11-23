Dr. Jerry Blaivas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaivas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Blaivas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerry Blaivas, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Blaivas works at
Locations
-
1
Jerry G Blaivas MD PC445 E 77th St Apt 2M, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 241-4812
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After going to see 6 Uroligist’s from Florida to New York, Dr Blavias was the ONLY doctor that had any compassion for my 37 year old son that did damage to his bladder from Ketamine. Dr Blavias took the time to figure out what was the best for my son’s shrunk bladder and severe pain in his lower abdomen. He decided to reconstruct my sons bladder and make it bigger with the hopes of making sure he would be able to urinate on his own with no catheter. This doctor went over and above to help our family and I am happy to say the surgery was a success. Dr Blavias is a warm, kind, and devoted doctor and I thank you for saving my sons life.
About Dr. Jerry Blaivas, MD
- Urology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1124060330
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blaivas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blaivas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blaivas works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaivas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaivas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaivas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaivas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.