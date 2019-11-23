See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jerry Blaivas, MD

Urology
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jerry Blaivas, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Blaivas works at Mount Sinai Urology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
    Jerry G Blaivas MD PC
    445 E 77th St Apt 2M, New York, NY 10075

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  Mount Sinai Hospital
  Lenox Hill Hospital
  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Herpes Simplex Screening
Syphilis Screening
Bladder Scan
Herpes Simplex Screening
Syphilis Screening
Bladder Scan

Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Surgery
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Gonorrhea Screening
HIV Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Exstrophy Repair
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Cystometry
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Epididymitis
Genitourinary Cancers
Gonorrhea Infections
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Incontinence
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Kidney Stones
Lithotripsy
Neurogenic Bladder
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pelvic Abscess
Peyronie's Disease
Polyuria
Prolapse
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Diseases
Prostate Removal
Prostate Stones
Prostatic Abscess
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Testicular Dysfunction
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy
Ureteral Reimplantation
Ureteral Stones
Ureterscopies
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Reconstruction
Urethral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urologic Reconstruction
Uterine Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse Surgery
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Vesicovaginal Fistula

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 23, 2019
After going to see 6 Uroligist's from Florida to New York, Dr Blavias was the ONLY doctor that had any compassion for my 37 year old son that did damage to his bladder from Ketamine. Dr Blavias took the time to figure out what was the best for my son's shrunk bladder and severe pain in his lower abdomen. He decided to reconstruct my sons bladder and make it bigger with the hopes of making sure he would be able to urinate on his own with no catheter. This doctor went over and above to help our family and I am happy to say the surgery was a success. Dr Blavias is a warm, kind, and devoted doctor and I thank you for saving my sons life.
Michelle Licata — Nov 23, 2019
  Urology
  55 years of experience
  English
  1124060330
Education & Certifications

  Tufts New England Medical Center
  Boston Medical Center
  TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University
  Urology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jerry Blaivas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaivas is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Blaivas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Blaivas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Blaivas works at Mount Sinai Urology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Blaivas's profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaivas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaivas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaivas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaivas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

